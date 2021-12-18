ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool trailing as Chelsea in advanced talks for Torino defender Bremer

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race for Torino defender Gleison Bremer. Tuttosport says Liverpool have fallen down the pecking order in the race to sign...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Spurs to land Charlie Patino from Luton

Arsenal burned off major competition to sign Charlie Patino from Luton Town. The 18-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with League One side Sunderland. Patino had an evening to remember as he turned the ball home in stoppage time to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Real Madrid tracking Liverpool defender Joe Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of a potential move next summer. Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly spoken to Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge as he pushes to sign the Borussia Dortmund hitman. Tottenham are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleison Bremer
Tribal Football

​Napoli challenging Chelsea for Fenerbahce defender Szalai

Napoli are pushing to close a deal for Fenerbahce's Hungarian centre-back Attila Szalai. The Italian side want to sign a defender after Kostas Manolas left for Olympiakos. That deal will go through in January, and Calciomercato.com suggests that Napoli want Szalai as his replacement. The soon to be 24-year-old has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
casinonewsdaily.com

Manchester City takes advantage of Chelsea & Liverpool Misfortunes

While Manchester City just easily continued to increase their lead atop of the English Premier League. The champs cruised right by Newcastle on Sunday with a final tally of 4 to 0 following their domination of Leeds with a final score of 7 to 0 earlier last week. Pep Guardiola’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel lavishes praise on Kepa after Brentford victory

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga after Wednesday's win over Brentford. The Spaniard pulled off three superb first-half saves to preserve a clean sheet and help Chelsea reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. "I am super happy and impressed," Tuchel said. "It is not a surprise anymore, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp lauds Kelleher - 'He saved our lives'

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher after Liverpool's win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Irish goalkeeper saved two penalties to secure a shootout victory for Liverpool. "Caoimh is an outstanding goalkeeper," Klopp said. "With his feet, his understanding, all the goalie skilles, John and Jack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Torino#Tottenham Hotspur#Tuttosport#Reds#Serie A#Brazilian#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp praises goalscorer Minamino: We always want his A game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Takumi Minamino's goalscoring performance in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Leicester City. The Japan international again impressed when called up by Klopp for his Cup chance last night. The manager later said: "Top goal, top performance. "When you change that much, that's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea manager Tuchel delighted with Tottenham semi-final draw

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The two clubs will go head-to-head in a two-legged affair, with Liverpool and Arsenal facing off in the other semi. Chelsea beat Brentford on Wednesday to reach the last four, with Spurs beating West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​BVB trying to sign brother of Liverpool, Man Utd target Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks regarding Jude Bellingham and his brother Jobe. According to Football Insider, BVB hope to renew the contract of midfielder Jude, who has excelled in the Bundesliga since signing from Birmingham City. A German source told the outlet that Dortmund believe they can convince the senior...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool continue to monitor Porto star Diaz as cover for Mane, Salah

Liverpool are continuing to assess FC Porto star Luis Diaz for a winter or summer transfer. According to FourFourTwo, the winger is a serious target for manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are looking at refreshing their front line, considering the fact that key stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are approaching 30.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool skipper Henderson concerned about player welfare

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels player welfare is not at the top of people's minds at present. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in the UK, with rising case numbers due to the Omicron variant. Premier League clubs are suffering significant outbreaks, but the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Chelsea make the short trip west to Brentford tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.Brentford had their weekend match against Brighton postponed after putting in a request to the Premier League due to an outbreak of Covid-10 at the club depleting player numbers. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea meanwhile were unhappy that their match against Wolves, which ended 0-0, went ahead despite them also putting in a request, with Romelu Lukaku among a number of senior players testing positive and adding to the Blues’ injury woes. Brentford reached the semi-finals last season but have never won the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shows Admiration For Liverpool Defender

Liverpool floated through the group stage of the Champions League by winning all six of their qualifying matches, including both against old familiar European rivals AC Milan. After playing against the Italian giants at the San Siro and winning 2-1 earlier this month, Milan attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was impressed with one player in particular.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the semi-finals on Wednesday. You can see the names of these teams that have reached the semi-finals - Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with us - so every side wants to try to lift this trophy."
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy