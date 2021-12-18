ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Icy queen Saweetie ready for her Grammy

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- When Bay Area-rapper Saweetie learned she was nominated for two Grammys, including best new artist, the competitive nature she learned from growing up in an athletic household came out in full force. Her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers and her father played...

