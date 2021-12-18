ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube TV Drops Iowa and ISU Bowl Game Channels

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
 4 days ago
YouTube TV, the second-largest streaming service, made its subscribers, particularly college football fans, unhappy this morning. Several key channels that will air many college football bowl games have been dropped from their lineup, including the channel that is set to air the Iowa/Kentucky bowl game on New Year's Day....

Android Headlines

YouTube TV Adds Two New Channels Without Raising Prices

For a while, every time YouTube TV announced it had added new channels, that also included a price increase. But that’s not the case today, as it adds two new channels. Today, YouTube TV added The Game Show Network and GetTV, and you can get them for the same $65/month price.
TheWrap

Why NBC Sports Network’s Shutdown This Month Could Be a Sign of Cable TV’s Bleak Future

”We were able to see the trends and what was happening with cord-cutting and cord nevers,“ a senior NBC Sports exec tells TheWrap. NBC Sports Network, abbreviated NBCSN, was supposed to be Comcast’s attempt to create its own national cable sports network — even though NBC Sports was not nearly as bullish as Fox in taking on ESPN as the dominant cable destination for sports.
Android Headlines

Disney & ESPN Channels Set To Go Dark On YouTube TV Tonight

If YouTube TV and Disney don’t come to an agreement today, you will lose ABC, Disney and ESPN channels at midnight tonight. The carriage deal between YouTube TV and Disney is set to expire tonight at midnight, and that is when those channels will be removed from your service. However, the good news here is that YouTube TV will decrease your monthly price to $49.99 (that’s $15 off) until Disney channels are brought back to the service.
Gamespot

YouTube TV Could Be Getting Cheaper If It Loses Disney's Channels

Google's live TV streaming service YouTube TV has given customers a cautious heads up, warning that the company's partnership with Disney may not be renewed past its contracted date. YouTube has said that if the two companies can't come to an agreement by the deadline, the streaming service will lose 18 channels--but it will reduce the service's subscription price by $15 if that comes to pass.
State
Kentucky State
droid-life.com

Surprise YouTube TV Channel Additions Include Game Show Network and getTV

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Still not formally announced, it appears that YouTube TV is getting two new channels this week: The Game Show Network and GetTV. I can confirm the addition of these channels, as I checked my own lineup and saw them there, with an episode of America Says playing on GSN and Good Times currently on getTV. DYNOMITE!
KTBS

Disney channels, including ABC, removed from YouTube TV as deal lapses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney's channels, including ABC, are being removed from YouTube TV after the two companies were unable to renew their deal by Friday's deadline. The Disney channels being removed from Google's streaming service include ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

YouTube TV drops ESPN, Disney channels after failing to strike new deal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As more and more people attempt to “cut the cord” and drop their cable television packages, users may find themselves looking away from YouTube TV. The platform announced Friday evening all Disney-owned channels would be unavailable on its platform. The biggest impact will come to sports fans as they will lose […]
WICHITA, KS
fox5ny.com

YouTube TV, Disney reach deal to resume channels

Google’s contract dispute with Disney has come to an end. Google announced a deal with Disney on Sunday that will allow Disney-owned channels to return to the YouTubeTV lineup. Their previous deal expired on Friday, prompting Youtube TV to drop those networks from its streaming platform. "We’re happy to...
Vulture

Well, YouTube TV Just Removed All Its Disney-Owned Channels

Uh-oh, the girls are fighting again. Channels owned by Disney — including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, National Geographic and more — have disappeared from Google’s YouTube TV after months of failed negotiations. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV confirmed in a blog post statement. “We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while this content remains off of our platform.” The streaming service added that it will continue to advocate for its customers in hopes of restoring the content that’s been lost. In the meantime, it noted that customers could consider purchasing the Disney Bundle for access to a limited amount of Disney content (the $13.99/month bundle offers Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu on-demand with ads). Meanwhile, Disney issued a statement of its own to Variety, claiming that YouTube TV “declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions” and that Disney is ready to quickly “reach an equitable agreement” in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers.
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Regains Disney & ESPN, But Has The Damage Been Done?

On Friday night, YouTube TV lost 17 channels as it was unable to come to an agreement with Disney over its channels. However, those channels did come back on Sunday, after YouTube TV and Disney were able to come to a deal. Surprisingly, for the same $65/month. So there was no price increase like many were expecting.
Connecticut Post

DISH TV drops NESN from channel lineup

DISH TV customers in Connecticut will no longer be able to watch their favorite Boston sports teams after the company dropped New England Sports Network late Monday night, the latest casualty in a larger power struggle between streaming services and regional sports networks. Brian Neylon, group president for Colorado-based DISH...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

The Kent State Golden Flashes will meet Wyoming in the Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kent State comes into this game after finishing 7-5 in the MAC this year and will be looking to rebound after a 41-23 loss to Northern Illinois. As for Wyoming, they finished 6-6 this season and will look for a bowl win to give them some confidence going into next season.
WYOMING STATE
