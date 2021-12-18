ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Saturday

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to light rain and temperatures in the 30s.

Rain will be widespread through the morning and afternoon with about .50 expected for most with a few isolated areas seeing .75″.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yx2g6_0dQRxvmj00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By late tonight, winds pick up with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight, we could see a few light snow showers mixing in with rain, but little to no accumulation is to be expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YeJB_0dQRxvmj00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

So far this month we haven’t seen much snow at all, only a whooping 0.1″ and 1.44″ of precipitation recorded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5PMX_0dQRxvmj00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Even though we have rain today we can’t forget about how warm temperatures will get as a warm frontal boundry moves north across the region.

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal in the upper 50s before quickly dropping tonight with lows around freezing. Just to be safe tread lightly on the roads tomorrow morning.

We turn much cooler Sunday with highs only in the upper 30s and partly sunny skies. If you’re heading to the Steelers game, you’ll need to bundle up, but you can leave the rain gear at home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmJnt_0dQRxvmj00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The work week looks nice and quiet and great shopping weather leading up to Christmas with highs staying near normal in the low 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1IkU_0dQRxvmj00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The Winter Solstice will be Tuesday at 3:59 p.m.!

We are looking ahead to Christmas and right now temperatures look to stay seasonable with a few flurries possible but that could still change!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGzsH_0dQRxvmj00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

