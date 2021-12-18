Pirates fill hitting coach vacancy with Andy Haines

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Carlos Correa, so much so the free agent shortstop even admitted he’d want to play at Wrigley Field. The fit isn’t so simple, though. Correa’s contract demands are hefty, and there’s no evidence thus far the Cubs are interested in paying anywhere close to $300 million for his services, especially not during a lockout where communication between players and teams is tough to come by. Any free agent leaks were typically aged a few weeks from pre-lockout times, rather than fresh off the presses.
