Pirates fill hitting coach vacancy with Andy Haines

Star free agent Carlos Correa remains one of the most sought-after players on the open market, even while MLB free agency is stalled due to the lockout. While the shortstop has a handful of suitors in free agency, one team said to be in on the former Houston Astro is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs were reportedly in talks with Correa over a long-term deal, however, there was one significant dispute between the two sides in their discussions. Per 670 TheScore, the snag between the Cubs and Correa has to do with the length of the contract.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO