ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

'I'm Never Happy' - Midfielder Thiago On Life At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Since defeat at West Ham, Liverpool have won eight games on the bounce and a key player during that run, midfielder Thiago, has been speaking about his life at Liverpool and the team's current form.

Thiago has been at his best in midfield scoring two goals in that spell including the brilliant strike against FC Porto in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mqk69_0dQRw1Yl00
IMAGO / Colorsport

His partnership with Fabinho has provided a foundation for the team's good performances offering defensive solidity, a supreme ability to win the ball back and start attacks quickly.

It has also given the likes of Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a platform to express themselves higher up the pitch.

Thiago On Life At Liverpool

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Thiago admitted that whilst he had already settled last year, things feel much more normal now fans have returned.

"For sure I came to a club like Liverpool to try to win all games, play all games, and if it's in the starting XI, much better.

"I was already settled with the team last season but now, for sure, with the crowd again and with a bit more of a normal situation in our daily routine, so it is much more as it was during my life.

"Now we are in a strange period but at the same time we just have to adapt to the situation and try to get through it as best we can."

'I Always Want More And More'

Thiago admitted that he will never be satisfied with his performances and he will always want more for him and the team.

"I'm the type of person that I always want more and more.

"I'm never happy enough with my performance, I always want more.

"In the position that I am, more assists and more goals – we want this as much as we can.

"But I am more than pleased with the team performances, that we win the games, being solid and also doing this kind of solid performance that we do mostly every game right now.

"We want to win every game, as I've said before – every title that is possible, every trophy that is possible. So, we are here for that and will try for it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LFCTransferRoom

Amazing Statistic That Proves Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Was Correct About Referee Paul Tierney

An amazing stat has been revealed by a Liverpool statistician that helps understand why manager Jurgen Klopp was so frustrated with referee Paul Tierney on Sunday. An enthralling 2-2 draw was played out between Klopp's team and Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the talking points after the game were dominated by decisions in the game by Tierney and VAR.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Inter Milan Interested In Signing Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho

In recent weeks, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Inter Milan and Liverpool. Another transfer window, another rumour linking Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield. Ever since he departed Liverpool for £142million to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Brazilian is constantly linked with a spectacular move back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Carroll
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Tribal Football

​Liverpool midfielder Keita named in Guinea squad for AFCON

Guinea have added Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita into their squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations. The midfielder is part of their 27-man group for the tournament, as they were the first side to name their squad for competition. The Reds are set to miss several key players during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

EFL Cup: Match Prediction - Liverpool vs Leicester City

Liverpool Lead-Up A contentious match broke Liverpool’s eight-game winning streak in all competitions against Tottenham at the weekend. The Reds have also had to contend with the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones being officially missing. Thiago Alcântara is rumored to be the latest case.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Fc Porto#The Champions League#Xi
LFCTransferRoom

Athletic Reveal VAR Excuse For Harry Kane's Let Off From Paul Tierney And Chris Kavanagh As Andy Robertson's Receives Red Card

Athletic's David Ornstein reveals ridiculous reason why VAR official Chris Kavanagh didn't advise Paul Tierney to send England captain Harry Kane off in yesterday's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool. Yesterday's huge clash was full of drama and entertainment, which saw a few poor decisions made by the referee Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Player Ratings: Liverpool (5)3-3(4) Leicester City

The 21/22 Carabao Cup Quarter Finals kicked off again, with Liverpool locking horns with Leicester. Covid stricken Liverpool, along with a couple of injuries, featured a very interesting lineup tonight, with the most intriguing choice being usual right back. Neco Williams, playing as a left winger. Billy Koumetio returned to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
394
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy