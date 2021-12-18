S.African court to hear ex-president Zuma’s plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday

A change of plea hearing took place Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On July 20, 27-year-old Ronette Anderson crashed the vehicle she was driving into a tree on Parkman Road in Sheridan County. The crash resulted in injuries to all four of the vehicle’s occupants. One of the individuals was life-flighted to Billings where surgery was performed to insert a compression plate and two screws for a broken arm. Anderson was arrested and charged with felony DUI – causing serious bodily injury. At a change of plea hearing Thursday in District Court, Anderson, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge. The plea deal recommends a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison, suspended in lieu of a split-sentence of 150 days in jail or the number of days she’s served of presentence confinement. Anderson will also be responsible for restitution, which will be argued at sentencing.
