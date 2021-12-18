ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.African court to hear ex-president Zuma’s plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s high court will on Tuesday hear former president Jacob Zuma’s request to appeal against a ruling that set aside his medical parole and said he should return to jail, his foundation said on Saturday. The court said on Wednesday Zuma...

