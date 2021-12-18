S.African court to hear ex-president Zuma’s plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday

A change of plea hearing took place Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On July 20, 27-year-old Ronette Anderson crashed the vehicle she was driving into a tree on Parkman Road in Sheridan County. The crash resulted in injuries to all four of the vehicle’s occupants. One of the individuals was life-flighted to Billings where surgery was performed to insert a compression plate and two screws for a broken arm. Anderson was arrested and charged with felony DUI – causing serious bodily injury. At a change of plea hearing Thursday in District Court, Anderson, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge. The plea deal recommends a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison, suspended in lieu of a split-sentence of 150 days in jail or the number of days she’s served of presentence confinement. Anderson will also be responsible for restitution, which will be argued at sentencing.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO