'Out Of Our Control' - Sheffield United Concern Over Retaining Loan Pair Ben Davies Of Liverpool And Morgan Gibbs-White Of Wolves

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted his concern over retaining loan signings Ben Davies of Liverpool and Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolves amidst the Covid-19 outbreak impacting Premier League clubs.

Photo by Ben Early/News Images/Sipa USA ; IMAGO / News Images

The issues caused by the increased threat of the virus and new omicron variant has already seen training grounds shut down and matches postponed to protect the health and safety of players and staff.

This has led to concern from clubs who are reliant on loan players that the Premier League clubs may try and recall these players to help them deal with any further outbreaks.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Heckingbottom was talking to the Examiner Live when he explained he is keen to retain the players but ultimately it will be down to the parent clubs to decide.

"We think we are a good place for our loan players to come and be in a good group, get game time, push and hopefully climb the league.

"A lot of that is out of our control. They are not our players. We're happy with them, they are happy with the club so hopefully we can keep that going forward.

"It's always about playing. Players want to play. If it's down to the player the players want to play.

"If I'm a young player who has gone out on loan, I've gone out on loan to play games, so if my team is going to bring me back as a back-up just in case I am going to have something to say about that.

"The player's feelings will be considered without a doubt, but we're the club that's got no say on it, that's down to the player and parent club.

"All we can do is create that environment and make sure it's a decision that goes our way."

