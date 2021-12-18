ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Out Of Our Control' - Sheffield United Concern Over Retaining Loan Pair Ben Davies Of Liverpool And Morgan Gibbs-White Of Wolves

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted his concern over retaining loan signings Ben Davies of Liverpool and Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolves amidst the Covid-19 outbreak impacting Premier League clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g93oh_0dQRvp8H00
Photo by Ben Early/News Images/Sipa USA ; IMAGO / News Images

The issues caused by the increased threat of the virus and new omicron variant has already seen training grounds shut down and matches postponed to protect the health and safety of players and staff.

This has led to concern from clubs who are reliant on loan players that the Premier League clubs may try and recall these players to help them deal with any further outbreaks.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Heckingbottom was talking to the Examiner Live when he explained he is keen to retain the players but ultimately it will be down to the parent clubs to decide.

"We think we are a good place for our loan players to come and be in a good group, get game time, push and hopefully climb the league.

"A lot of that is out of our control. They are not our players. We're happy with them, they are happy with the club so hopefully we can keep that going forward.

"It's always about playing. Players want to play. If it's down to the player the players want to play.

"If I'm a young player who has gone out on loan, I've gone out on loan to play games, so if my team is going to bring me back as a back-up just in case I am going to have something to say about that.

"The player's feelings will be considered without a doubt, but we're the club that's got no say on it, that's down to the player and parent club.

"All we can do is create that environment and make sure it's a decision that goes our way."

  Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?

The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
LFCTransferRoom

EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester City Press Conference - Pep Lijnders Praises Team For Tottenham Draw After Losing Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago And Jordan Henderson

Pep Lijnders has his say on Liverpool's draw against Tottenham on Sunday, stating that the team did well, despite losing four of their main players prior to the match. In Sunday's controversial clash between Liverpool and Tottenham, Liverpool had everything go against them. From poor refereeing decisions to losing all their midfield plus the best centre back in the world in the build up to the match.
LFCTransferRoom

Premier League Clubs Fearful Of Playing With No Fans Again As Boris Johnson Set To Announce New Covid Restrictions For After Boxing Day

Premier League find out in the next 48 hours whether they will continue to have fans in stadiums. Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions set to come into place after Boxing Day. Yesterday, Premier League clubs decided to carry on with football throughout the Christmas period, despite the rapid increase...
LFCTransferRoom

Premier League Going Behind Closed Doors 'Looking Increasingly Likely' As Covid-19 Crisis Continues To Hit Game

A respected journalist has claimed that it's looking increasingly likely that behind closed doors football will soon be on the agenda. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused chaos over the past few weeks with a number of clubs experiencing outbreaks of the virus forcing training grounds to close to protect the health and safety of players and staff.
LFCTransferRoom

Athletic Reveal VAR Excuse For Harry Kane's Let Off From Paul Tierney And Chris Kavanagh As Andy Robertson's Receives Red Card

Athletic's David Ornstein reveals ridiculous reason why VAR official Chris Kavanagh didn't advise Paul Tierney to send England captain Harry Kane off in yesterday's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool. Yesterday's huge clash was full of drama and entertainment, which saw a few poor decisions made by the referee Paul...
