Several fire departments, including one from Chautauqua County, fought flames that heavily damaged a home on Commercial Street in the village of Farnham in Erie County late Thursday afternoon. The FAST Team from Sunset Bay was among the units that responded to the blaze. An occupant and two dogs were able to make it out of the house. The fire reportedly began from some wood located on the back porch. Fire officials say the house was a total loss.

FARNHAM, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO