A new bonus episode of ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero is available now, taking a deep dive into the story, surprises, Easter eggs, and fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the Phase Zero podcast is regularly available as a live video every Wednesday, bonus episodes record as spoiler-filled extravaganzas which calls for the broadcast element of the show to be temporarily suspended in favor of a podcast-only version of the series. This way, no Marvel fans who have not yet had a chance to see the movie on by Friday morning do not have spoilers being broadcast into their feeds.

