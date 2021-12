People sleeping rough will be helped into accommodation and offered access to Covid-19 vaccines in a push to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the government has announced. The Protect and Vaccinate Scheme will see £28 million be given to councils to address vaccine hesitancy among homeless people and rough sleepers. The scheme will deliver mobile vaccinations where people are rough sleeping and give money to councils to provide accommodation as their level of vaccination is increased, in addition to working in shelters to educate people about the dangers of the virus. The government introduced the Everyone In scheme...

HOMELESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO