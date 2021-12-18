ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Esterson blog: Lighting the fire

By Team USA Scholarship
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been home for nearly a month now trying to unwind from what was a successful, yet frantic end to my season in England. I’ve been thinking back on all that happened in the time between picking up my Team USA teammate, Andre Castro, at Heathrow Airport and me coming back...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Mustang Breaks World Stick-Shift Record

This is the story of a man and his car beating all odds to push through a 6.81 second quarter mile race. The Ford Mustang is one of America's favorite muscle cars because of its extremely high production numbers, low cost, and high focus on performance and driving fun. Without a doubt, Ford has been knocking it out of the park with the Mustang since 1964, which has led many enthusiasts within the community to take notice. Just like any pony car in the American performance line-up, this car has been used in motorsport in everything from drag racing to autocross. While it's easy to focus on the Mustang's distinct desire to outperform the competition in the handling sector, the drag racing side of things is surprisingly popular for this vehicle.
CARS
racer.com

Bob Keselowski, 1951-2021

Bob Keselowski, a former ARCA Menards Series champion and Camping World Series competitor and father of NASCAR Cup Series star Brad Keselowski, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. “Bob Keselowski was a true racer whose determination and love of the sport embodied the NASCAR...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘different feel’ for F1 amid retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

The Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton moment missed by the camera in Abu Dhabi GP

With all set and done, Max Verstappen is the cleared 2021 world champion after triumphing over Lewis Hamilton in the season finale at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. However, it turns out that a key moment between the pair was completely missed by the cameras. F1 journalist Tom Clarkson, who poses the questions in the driver press conferences over race weekends has shared an amusing anecdote from the pre-race media session attended by the championship rivals.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Blog#Formula Ford#Team Usa#Hinton Airfield#Mclaren Technology Centre#The Team Usa Scholarship#Brands Hatch#The Formula Ford Festival
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will return with ‘even more desire’ in 2022, F1 chief claims

Lewis Hamilton will have “even more desire” to win a record eighth Formula 1 title next season, says chief Stefano Domenicali.The British driver just missed out on the record this season after he was pipped to the title in the final race of the campaign. Hamilton was leading the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but was overtaken by Max Verstappen in the last lap to lose out.The circumstances around the defeat makes Domenicali believe Hamilton will be back with a vengeance.“Lewis Hamilton? I’m sure he will recharge his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win...
MOTORSPORTS
Black Enterprise

White Former Formula One Exec Takes Issue With Black, Accomplished NASCAR Driver Getting Knighted By Prince Charles

British NASCAR race driver Lewis Hamilton has now become Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton after being knighted last Wednesday. The seven-time Formula One world champion met with the royal family at Windsor Castle where he was knighted by Prince Charles, ESPN reports. Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to receive the honor after Sir Jackie Stewart in 2001, Sir Stirling Moss in 2000, and Sir Jack Brabham in 1979.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

M&M Mars leaving NASCAR, Kyle Busch as sponsor in 2022 season

One of the most recognizable NASCAR sponsors, M&M Mars, announced on Monday that they will stop sponsoring Kyle Busch in 2022. The two-time Cup Series champion has been sponsored by M&M Mars since 2008 when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing. The company was prevalent in the sport long before that, with sponsorships dating back to the 1990s.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: How a failed deal led to a new opportunity for 2022

Front Row Motorsports confirmed that Todd Gilliland is set to compete for the team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, a deal that wouldn’t have happened if not for another deal falling through. At the end of November, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland, who competed for...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McLaren-backed American Ugochukwu signs with Carlin for British F4

McLaren junior driver Ugo Ugochukwu will move up from karts to cars in 2022 to race with Carlin in British F4. The teenager will turn 15 on the eve of the championship, and is the first driver to be announced in Carlin’s 2022 line-up. The ADD Motorsport-managed driver began...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Audi on verge of confirming entry into Formula 1

Audi is on the verge of confirming its entry into Formula 1, it has been reported.The manufacturer has been closely following developments around technical regulations for power units in the 2026 season, with key figures at Audi apparently content with the FIA’s progress.In a letter to motorsport’s governing body, Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann and Audi Technical Development board member Oliver Hoffmann suggested that draft regulations are fair to both existing teams and newcomers.The letter has been seen by RaceFans and RacingNews365.F1 is seeking a new manufacturer to replace Honda, whose engines will now be made by Red Bull,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford

The 27-year-old will line up alongside Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion and 2019/20 BTCC title contender Dan Cammish in the two-car NAPA superteam in what Sutton describes as “a multi-year deal”. Motorbase will also continue to run two-time BTCC race winner Ollie Jackson and Sam Osborne, son of...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Why Dale Earnhardt's First NASCAR Cup Win Was No (April Fool's) Joke

Doug Richert fired up a cigarette in the infield at Bristol Motor Speedway, unaware it would be one of his last smokes. Ever. Later that afternoon—April 1, 1979 (yes, April Fools’ Day), Richert stood in victory lane at Bristol with his fellow crewmen and the driver who had carried them there. Dale Earnhardt had won the Southeastern 500, scoring his first NASCAR Cup victory.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy