Giants legend Lawrence Taylor arrested on sex offender violation

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday and charged with multiple felonies relating to his sex offender status.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Miami reports that the 64-year-old Taylor failed to inform authorities of a recent address change. As a registered sex offender, Taylor is required to do so.

Taylor was added to the sex offender registry back in 2011 after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. At the time, he had been accused to sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl. Taylor claims he was unaware of her age.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is no stranger to law enforcement. Taylor was arrested multiple times for attempting to buy narcotics in the 1990s. He was also arrested in 2009 after leaving the scene of an accident and in 2016 for driving under the influence.

Despite Taylor’s criminal history, he remains regarded as the best defender in football history.