A new White Coat Waste-backed bill is promising to end all of NIAID’s cruel and inhumane beagle puppy experiments overseas. White Coat Waste rocked the world, even shocking members of congress, after releasing its investigation into NIAID’s beagle experiments. As a result, Rep. Nancy Mace and 8 bipartisan cosponsors have introduced a bill to end these cruel dog experiments. The Preventing Animal Abuse and Waste (PAAW) Act of 2021 would specifically ban NIAID from funding any more experiments that result in the senseless torture and killing of dogs and puppies. The bill would also continue to uncover the truth behind these horrific experiments.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO