New Details on Jan 6 and COVID Spiking Again

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said it is preparing to hold Mark Meadows in criminal contempt for not complying with its subpoena as it laid out evidence Wednesday showing the former White House chief of staff’s support for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
In what NPR calls a "rare reconsideration," the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel has concluded the Bureau of Prisons has the "discretion" to permit the low-level inmates released from prison and placed in "extended home confinement" to remain there once the COVID-19 emergency ends. The reversal of a...
After a weekend of speculation, leaked plans, and Westminster gossip, the government has opted to stick with the status quo for the time being. Yet much like at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then last winter, the decision to do so flies in the face of the data and modelling presented to ministers.
Masks will be required starting Monday in all indoor public places across New York unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement for entry. The mandates come as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide more than 43% since Thanksgiving, straining the health care system amid staffing shortages, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. New cases have been rising steadily across most of the nation in recent weeks.
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly two dozen top Republicans in the lower chamber on Wednesday called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to reopen the Capitol for public visitor access. In a letter obtained by Fox News, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer,...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was confused by the 'Let's Go Brandon' chants in San Francisco during her speech trying to drum up support that tanked for Build Back Better that got shellacked by Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. The incident came about when someone chanted the slur "Let's...
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich drew laughter from colleagues when she asked Jen Psaki if the raft of pet news indicated this was “the worst week ever for the White House.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Psaki held a briefing that was dominated by questions on President Joe Biden’s...
A day after he failed to appear before the January 6 committee for congressional testimony, Michael Flynn sued to block the committee from accessing his phone records. The former national security adviser is now the latest Trump confidant to take the committee to court. On Tuesday, Flynn sued House Speaker...
Santa Bennie Thompson brings us a special holiday showing of that heartwarming classic…. In a letter sent to Jordan early Wednesday, select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
With the end of 2021 just days away now, we’re already able to make some definitive pronouncements about what lies ahead for people in the New Year. Especially when it comes to the prospect of a new stimulus check for the tens of millions of Americans who got acclimated to receiving those payments on a monthly basis since July.
Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
Comments / 0