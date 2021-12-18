ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1B GOLDENDOODLE MALE PUPPIES ...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

F1B GOLDENDOODLE MALE PUPPIES (4), They were born Nov. 7 and will be ready...

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
#Puppies#Goldendoodle#Dog#Fur
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Lucy, of Save a Stray

Meet Lucy, a 6-year-old chihuahua mix. She gets along fine with cats and most other dogs, but prefers a home with older children. Her favorite pastime is snuggling under a blanket on the couch to watch Hallmark movies. She is crate-trained, housebroken, current on shots and spayed. For more information, contact Save A Stray at (269) 921-0145.
PETS
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
PETS
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center,...
TUCSON, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
thegazette.com

Australian Shepherd Puppies

AKC registered, black tris, red merles, blue merles, tails docked, raised in a loving home, Mom & Dad are on the farm. 563-357-0879. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
PETS
27 First News

Best puppy playpen

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In order to help your new puppy stay safe, keeping them confined to designated spaces in your home (especially while away) is critical. Doing this prevents them from eating or chewing on hazardous items such as electrical cords or human foods that are toxic to dogs. When puppies are really small, it’s also important to separate them from potential physical dangers, such as staircases and other animals in the home.
PETS
27 First News

How to crate train a puppy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every puppy is different, so the way you crate train them will vary based on their age, temperament and preferences. It can take a few weeks to several months to fully crate train a puppy. And, though it does take persistence and a bit of patience, the benefits of crate training are worth it in the end. If you’re ready to get started, here’s the best way to crate train your new puppy.
PETS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

GERMAN SHEPHERD/ LAB MIX PUPPY...

GERMAN SHEPHERD/ LAB MIX PUPPY Black, puppy is very cute and adorable. Mother has very nice disposition. 231-768-5266.
PETS
Sentinel-Echo

RUBY: Puppy love

The lead-in for my last article was “Life doesn't always turn out the way we plan it.” Probably could serve for this one, too. Except maybe “Why take the easy way when a more complicated one presents itself?” is probably more characteristic of me. I mean,...
PETS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Yoga With Puppies

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in December (You Must Request It) Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k...
OREGON, OH

