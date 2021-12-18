ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magdala Stone And Other Rare Artifacts On View For First Time

Cover picture for the articleAn oil lamp with the symbol of the seven-branch menorah; a stone from the Second Temple; inscriptions that incorporate the words “Shalom,” “Shabbat” and the names of the sages Shimon, Jacob and Hoshaya. These are among 150 rare ancient artifacts on view in the Israel...

