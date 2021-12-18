ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Dec. 11-17, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Calvert County:

Port Republic man wins $50K Powerball
Lusby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case
CalvertHealth at full capacity, officials urge residents to get vaccinated

Charles County:

La Plata man found guilty in 2019 Nanjemoy Attempted Murder case
Charles Co. Freshman, Bus driver honored for heroic acts on bus ride home
Charles Co. Pilot Program Offering Free Fares on VanGO for Six Months

St. Mary’s County:

Keys found guilty in 2020 high-speed chase case
Ryken Sophomore James O’Hara Spearheads Toy Drive and “Project Rosaries for Hope”
Hoyer files for re-election in MD’s 5th District

State of Maryland:

Pregnant in Prison: MD Legislation Proposes Alternatives
MD Bill Would Boost Support for Incarcerated Parents
Schaufele Says He Is ‘Very Very Bullish’ About The State’S Fiscal Outlook Over The Next Two Years

The post SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Dec. 11-17, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland adds 8,400 jobs in November: Unemployment decreases to 5.4%: Labor report

Maryland’s economy gained 8,400 jobs in November and the state’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.7% to 5.4%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. The latest numbers mean that the state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 […] The post Maryland adds 8,400 jobs in November: Unemployment decreases to 5.4%: Labor report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Tracy’s Landing Man Sentenced for Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Nhut Frawley, 53, of Tracy’s Landing was sentenced to 10 years suspended all but eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation for one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter. A jury found the defendant guilty of the charge on October […] The post Tracy’s Landing Man Sentenced for Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Town of Chesapeake Beach Recognizes James Dickerson for his service

December 16, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach recognizes James Dickerson for the service he has provided, over the last (8) eight years, to the residents of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Calvert County Government, and Anne Arundel County Government in the role of Treatment Plant Operator Trainee and Maintenance Technician at the […] The post The Town of Chesapeake Beach Recognizes James Dickerson for his service appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ryken Sophomore James O’Hara Spearheads Toy Drive and “Project Rosaries for Hope”

Sophomore James O’Hara saw an opportunity to help families in our local area who may be struggling to provide Christmas gifts for their children this season. Along with families from his alma mater, Father Andrew White school in Leonardtown, Maryland, and his classmates at St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR), James began collecting new and gently used toys for families.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
