1 Person Taken To Hospital After Rollover Crash In South Park Twp.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A car flipped onto its roof during a crash overnight in South Park Township.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department says this happened on the 2200 block of Ridge Road and that one vehicle was involved.

No one was entrapped.

Crews cleared the scene while medics sent one person to the hospital for “minor injuries.”

The South Park Police Department has launched an investigation into the cause.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area because Ridge Road is currently closed between Chris Drive and Wallace Road.