Kansas crude prices rose and fell last week, winding up a dollar-per-barrel lower than a week ago but nearly five dollars higher than at the first of the month. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson dropped a $1.75 on Friday and will start the week at $61 per barrel. That's up from $55.75 a barrel Dec. 1, and $23 per barrel higher than a year ago.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO