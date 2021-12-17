ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Mental Health Emergency in Young People: What Parents Need to Know

tufts.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare public advisory warning of a widespread increase in mental health issues among children and adolescents. His report...

medicine.tufts.edu

Rolling Stone

Feeling Pandemic Fatigue? Here’s How to Boost Your Mental Health While Stuck at Home

After the recent resurgence of the Omicron  coronavirus variant, it’s okay to still not be feeling 100—even if you’ve become a pro at masking up, washing your hands frequently, and social distancing, if Covid-19 has got you feeling more anxious than ever these days, you might’ve been hit with “pandemic fatigue.” “As time goes on more people are exhibiting more severe symptoms of depression and stress,” says Lisa Brateman, a Psychotherapist and Relationship Specialist in New York. “A year ago, everyone was cleaning out their closets, doing home repairs, puzzles and art projects. Today, they are spending hours hitting the refresh...
MENTAL HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Heidi Stevens: Surgeon general confirms what parents know: Young people are in crisis

The U.S. surgeon general released a rare public advisory this week confirming what parents know in our bones: Kids are in crisis. “The challenges today’s generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate,” Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy wrote. “And the effect these challenges have had on their mental health is devastating.”
KIDS
fox4news.com

Surgeon general declares mental health emergency

The United States is facing a mental health emergency for young people, according to the surgeon general. Some say it could get worse over the holidays. Psychologist Dr. Jessica Gomez with the Momentous Institute talks to Good Day about the problem.
DALLAS, TX
luriechildrens.org

Symptoms of Mental Health Illness Rising Among Chicago’s Young People during Pandemic

In Chicago and across the United States, there is increasing evidence of the serious impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. A survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has found that more than 4 in 10 children and adolescents have experienced an increase in one or more mental health symptoms over the last six months.
CHICAGO, IL
valleyrecord.com

Surgeon General sounds alarm on mental health in young people during pandemic

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a Surgeon General’s Advisory to raise awareness of mental health impacts on youth in the country during the pandemic and other potential environmental and societal influences. “The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered young peoples’ experiences at home, at school, and in the community. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Teletherapy giving young teenagers tools to process mental health issues

Therapists are seeing a spike in young teens with anxiety. Two local girls are learning how to navigate those emotions through a service making mental health more accessible. In pictures, 13-year-old Deonna Wilhoite and her 10-year-old sister Deriana are all smiles. But last summer, Deonna started experiencing panic attacks. “A...
KIDS
Psychiatric Times

Study Finds Parents Are Frustrated by Lack of Mental Health Services

Survey respondents cited lack of access to services and therapists as a significant barrier to children’s mental health care. A survey recently revealed that only 50% of parents who attempted to obtain mental health services for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic were successful in doing so. The survey,...
KIDS
KBTX.com

Experts, parents talk about school threats, mental health, and tough conversations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts locally and nationwide are grappling with threats of violence. Recently threats spread across social media in reference to multiple Brazos County schools. After investigations, both the Bryan Independent School District and Bryan Police Department say the threats are hoaxes. Bryan PD says similar hoaxes...
BRYAN, TX
WCIA

Residents urged to take survey on mental health needs

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Mental Health Board wants to hear from residents about gaps in services for mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use. The board has an survey online until January 28. The survey asks you to rank services as high or low priority, then there’s a space for open-ended […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
ehn.org

The emerging field of pollution and mental health research

Mounting scientific evidence reveals that environmental pollution and the stress of climate change not only anguish our physical health, but also impact our mental health. Last month EHN and The Allegheny Front highlighted the mental health impacts of environmental pollution in western Pennsylvania, revealing links between certain air pollutants, lead in drinking water, and climate change stress to negative mental health outcomes.
MENTAL HEALTH
djmag.com

Avicii’s father calls for better mental health support for young artists

Klas Bergling, father of Avicii, AKA Tim Bergling, has called for greater mental health support for young music artists. In an interview with The Times, Klas, co-founder of The Tim Bergling Foundation — which works to prevent and raise awareness around youth mental health and suicide — said fame and fortune were "a very dangerous combination", which can often have a negative impact on the mindset of those exposed to the trappings of stardom.
MENTAL HEALTH
ourquadcities.com

What mental health services Vera French offers

Managing mental health conditions can be a daily struggle for some. But Vera French’s Dr. Rich Whitaker talked to us about their services available in the QCA for those who need it. For more information visit verafrenchmhc.org.
DAVENPORT, IA
outreachmagazine.com

When Godly People Have Mental Health Struggles

Insights on anxiety, depression and the Christian life from the story of Elijah. I asked our church recently how many have struggled with anxiety or depression in the last year and hands shot up throughout our gathering space. No one was surprised, of course, because we have seen reports and news stories about mental health deteriorating in our society. The hands raised throughout the room reminded those of us who struggle that we are not alone. Poets like Tennessee Williams, presidents like Abraham Lincoln, and preachers like Charles Spurgeon have struggled with depression. Poets, presidents, preachers and prophets too. In the Scripture, in 1 Kings 19, we find Elijah under a broom tree, believing that his ministry is over and his life is not worth living. As we read the account we are reminded:
MENTAL HEALTH
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Mental Health Matters: Have lingering self-doubt? What to know on imposter syndrome

Recently I was excited about a couple of my articles being published on prominent sites. I also was asked to be a speaker at a suicide prevention symposium. I was elated — there’s nothing I love more than discussing mental health and removing its stigma. That night, after a celebratory meal, the self-doubt started creeping in. I became anxious, and the negative self-talk was uncontrollable. Why would anyone want me to speak in public? What does it...
MENTAL HEALTH

