Virtual town hall helps parents, kids deal with stress, seasonal depression

By Brian Wells
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETRO DETROIT — On Dec. 15, officials from the United Way of Southeastern Michigan and Caleb’s Kids held a virtual town hall to share tips on how to cope with seasonal depression and stress, particularly in young people. “This is a crisis that impacts all of us,”...

Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
uky.edu

Tips on Navigating Seasonal Depression

The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Lee Anne Walmsley, Ph.D., an assistant professor in UK’s College of Nursing and research team member of Behavioral Health Wellness Environments for Living and Learning (BH WELL). She serves as the chair of the Work-Life and Student Wellness Council.
LEXINGTON, KY
UPI News

Parents' holiday stress can diminish joy for kids

Many parents want to make the holiday season magical for their kids, but for some the stress they feel trying to live up to that ideal may actually be doing the opposite. A poll from Michigan Medicine found that about one in five parents said their holiday stress level negatively affected their child's enjoyment of the season. Meanwhile, roughly one-quarter of parents also said they set overly idealistic holiday expectations.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
twincitieslive.com

Stress Management for Kids

The holidays are a time of cheer and fun, but they also can be stressful for everyone – including our kids and teens. Susan Nygaard from Allina health joins us with a few methods that can ease stress for children, including their Change to Chill program.
KIDS
vpr.org

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
KIDS
WTVF

Reducing Stress This Holiday Season

The holidays can be a joyous time of year - but it can also be a stressful time. We learned ways to manage the pressure to get it all done and take the stress out of the season! Clara Belden says being forced to have a low-key holiday season last year, many people are feeling a lot of pressure this year. Pressure to make the holidays perfect for their families, pressure to say 'yes' to everything (which wasn't an option last year), stress around the additional items on the to-do list, and a lot of stress around family dynamics in general. For more information about The Happy Hour log on to thehappyhournash.com.
LIFESTYLE
FOX8 News

Coping with seasonal depression around the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Millions of Americans will experience seasonal depression this holiday, including some people in the Piedmont Triad. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Mental Health, around 19.4 million Americans experience the disorder every year. That’s nearly 8% of U.S. adults and it’s highest among adult women between 18- […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Lima News

Governor shares story to help kids, parents understand dyslexia

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has struggled with dyslexia since elementary school. Now he’s telling his story through Ben, the baseball-loving protagonist of his new children’s book who has a tough time reading, too. “Ben & Emma’s Big Hit” parallels Newsom’s experience with dyslexia, which he learned he had...
KIDS
Odessa American

PARENTING: Helping kids focus on gratitude and giving

The most wonderful time of year, Christmas, can also be a time of stress and overwhelming demand. As our society has shifted into a materialistic, consumer driven economy, we often spend a majority of the holiday season being inundated with commercials, spending money, and thinking of what we want or need to be gifted.
KIDS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Parent to Parent: How to help kids when families move frequently

Q • My son and his wife have moved five times in the last three years. They have four children, ages 4 to 11. The older ones are really getting upset with being constantly uprooted from their schools and friends. Now, they're getting ready to move again. This time it's in the same state but the kids will once again be too far for their friends to visit. The oldest is becoming quite outspoken about the situation, and she's refusing to follow the household rules as well as not believing anything that her parents say. What could I do to help the children understand that moving isn't all bad or at least smooth out her relationship with her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Quad Cities Onlines

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to combat seasonal depression and holiday stress

Many people consider the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year. But for some, the holidays bring added pressures that can lead to stress, anxiety and even depression. Feeling holiday stress is normal – especially when you try to squeeze shopping, traveling, hosting and attending festivities into an...
YOGA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lee Anne Walmsley: Seasonal Depression affects many during the winter months, self-care can help

December is Seasonal Depression Awareness Month. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is characterized by recurring depression in the late fall and winter months, in contrast with normal mood habits the rest of the year. You may notice your own mood fluctuate negatively as cold weather ramps up and daylight hours shorten. SAD is estimated to affect 20 million Americans, with women being 4 times more likely to be affected than men. SAD is also more common among 18- to 30-year-olds.
MENTAL HEALTH
WUKY

"High Five for Health" helps parents vaccinate kids against COVID-19

A new public service campaign aims to help guide Kentucky parents through the process of COVID-19 vaccination for children 5 to 11 years old. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky with support from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid has launched “High Five for Health.” The effort addresses concerns voiced by parents in focus groups and includes animated videos, social media graphics, message points, and materials for use in doctors’ offices and youth organizations. The materials answer frequently asked questions and provide five steps for parents to follow when getting their child vaccinated.
KIDS
pbssocal.org

4 Organizations That Can Help Parents Teach Kids To Be Themselves

These kid-centered social justice organizations are a great place to start talking to kids about embracing who they are. Grown-ups play a very important role in supporting young children as they make sense of the world around them. Children deserve to feel seen, valued and heard at home, in school and in their communities. We can nurture children's identity development by providing ample opportunities for them to explore who they are in liberation-centered ways. Identity involves things like (but is not limited to) gender identity, different abilities, family structure, race, ethnicity, culture, religion and economic class. If you're looking for resources that can help you start talking about identity development, these kid-centered social justice organizations are a great place to start:
KIDS
newyorkfamily.com

The Best Products that Help with Seasonal Depression

With the Winter season officially starting, some people might start feeling like they are in a funk. Now that the sun sets earlier in the day and the temperatures drop, some New Yorkers will start to develop the “winter blues” or, in a more scientific sense, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

