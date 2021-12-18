Virtual town hall helps parents, kids deal with stress, seasonal depression

Q • My son and his wife have moved five times in the last three years. They have four children, ages 4 to 11. The older ones are really getting upset with being constantly uprooted from their schools and friends. Now, they're getting ready to move again. This time it's in the same state but the kids will once again be too far for their friends to visit. The oldest is becoming quite outspoken about the situation, and she's refusing to follow the household rules as well as not believing anything that her parents say. What could I do to help the children understand that moving isn't all bad or at least smooth out her relationship with her parents?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO