Virtual town hall helps parents, kids deal with stress, seasonal depression

These kid-centered social justice organizations are a great place to start talking to kids about embracing who they are. Grown-ups play a very important role in supporting young children as they make sense of the world around them. Children deserve to feel seen, valued and heard at home, in school and in their communities. We can nurture children's identity development by providing ample opportunities for them to explore who they are in liberation-centered ways. Identity involves things like (but is not limited to) gender identity, different abilities, family structure, race, ethnicity, culture, religion and economic class. If you're looking for resources that can help you start talking about identity development, these kid-centered social justice organizations are a great place to start:
