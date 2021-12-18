ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorate your MacBook Pro notch with Notchmeister app

By Imran Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotchmeister is a new app by The Icon Factory which adds some fun effects to the notch on Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. For those unfortunate users who do not have a notch on their MacBook, the app also adds a fake notch so that users can participate...

www.ithinkdiff.com

