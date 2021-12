MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Another year has come around and the Paws of Muskingum County Spay Neuter Assistance Program is taking action with their annual Christmas Auction. Due to COVID-19, again there won’t be the well-known delicious cookies, but the auction will still go on as the proceeds will go towards spay neuter services for seniors, the disabled, veterans and low income families of Muskingum County.

