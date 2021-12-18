ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santas Groove with 'PHIL WEEKS'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 6:30pm) The Mu presents Santas Groove, an all-day Christmas event featuring disco, funk, minimal and tech house music with an afters lock-in until the am. Info: Due to recent announcements surrounding COVID-19 we are unfortunately having to postpone...

skiddle.com

Santas Grotto @ The Anglers

12:00am til 7:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Santas Grotto @ The Anglers on Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th December 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we...
Eureka Times-Standard

Band plays ‘The Twelve Grooves of Christmas’

The Pete Ellman Big Band’s second album, “The Twelve Grooves of Christmas” is aimed at helping everyone swing their holidays. Vocalists Kurt Elling and Katie Ernst lead the band in bringing a swinging and tasteful approach to some favorite Christmas classics. Brand new arrangements of “Mister Santa,” “Jingle Bells,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” join nine other tracks. “The Twelve Grooves of Christmas” is available on all major streaming platforms and at PEBB.net.
skiddle.com

PIANO WORKS WEST END // EVERY SATURDAY

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Situated in the heart of Central London, Piano Works West End brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
skiddle.com

Armchair Soul Sessions Xmas Special w/Disco Freaks, Free Entry

Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O on, as good time vinyl slinging duo DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church, Free Entry. DISCO FREAKS HOST OUR XMAS SPECIAL! Sun Dec 19 - The Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O seriously on, as good time vinyl slinging duo - DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church of sound for an all day Xmas get down, Free Entry up on the heated n' covered roof at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden.
skiddle.com

Deptford Dub Club: Neville King Xmas Special

The Deptford Dub Club plays the best in music of Jamaican origin in traditional Soundsystem style.The D.D.C. features heritage Selectors monthly. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Deptford Dub Club will be seeing in the festive season in...
audacy.com

Playlist of the Week: Santa's Songs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We are getting closer to Christmas, Chicago! We are about two weeks out from Christmas and the glow of the holiday spirit is all around us! And remember, Santa is always watching! And to prepare for his arrival, you can check out a playlist all about Mr. Claus, himself, exclusively on Audacy.
skiddle.com

Modern Literature

A pay as you feel night presented by Die Das Der on Sunday 19th Dec, featuring Modern Literature + supports. Entry price (public): Pay As You Feel (Additional fees may apply) No advance tickets are available to purchase for this event. If you are the promoter for this event, get in touch with Skiddle if you would like to sell tickets direct through Skiddle.
skiddle.com

A Night of Reggae

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Enjoy an evening of classic reggae performed by a live band. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
skiddle.com

The Libertines Afterparty with Carl Barat (DJ)

The Libertines official after-show party featuring special guest DJ Carl Barat!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Libertines official after-show party featuring special guest DJ Carl Barat! Hosted at the Xmas Party of Camden Town's biggest weekly indie...
WBBM News Radio

Playlist of the Week: AlternaChristmas

Now, we all love hearing Christmas classics from favorites like Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, but sometimes you need to crank it up a notch! And if that is the case for you, Audacy has you covered with their exclusive AlternaChristmas playlist.
soultracks.com

Another Groove: Leo Nocentelli Is Workin’ on the “Riverfront”

December 13, 2021 — Welcome to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but which has elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Riverfront” by Leo Nocentelli. Leo is a singer,...
Click10.com

Grooving at the North Beach Music Festival

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell this weekend for the North Beach Music Festival. Some fans traveled from as far away as Massachusetts and New York to rock out to smoking sets from The Motet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Aqueous and Spafford; whose members also wrapped up Saturday night with an all-star jam!
skiddle.com

The Hallé - The Snowman & Hairy Maclary

The Hallé perform The Snowman, live, in front of the big screen showing the animated film. Three short stories for narrator and orchestra (Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy; Slinky Malinki’s Christmas Crackers and Hairy Maclary’s Showbusiness) - Words and illustrations by Lynley Dodd, music by Timothy Redmond.
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
wclk.com

Euge Groove: Linus and Lucy

One of the best things about the holidays is it brings out the kid in all of us. Who doesn’t like giving and getting gifts whether for Christmas, Chanukah or Kwanza? A classic holiday show for generations has been A Charlie Brown Christmas. The show’s theme song Linus and Lucy is synonymous with the feel of the holiday season. Well, Euge Groove takes this song and infuses it with a little of Marvin Gaye’s Got To Give It Up for funky, jazzy holiday treat. Linus and Lucy will be a favorite at holiday parties whether at the office or at home. You can hear Linus and Lucy as you get your mornings started with Morris in the Morning or as you do you travel to the malls with Rivablue, hosting Midday Jazz on 91.9 WCLK.
Your EDM

Black a.m Drops Sensational Grooving Track, ‘The Fault’

“The Fault,” is the final release from budding artist black a.m. The solo DJ/producer brings together a spacey feel to a house-focused style, making this track breed an extra edge. If the single finds it’s way into your go-to playlists, don’t be surprised. black a.m. isn’t like many other electronic artists out there, he’s willing to incorporate ‘unorthodox’ aspects into the standard live performance structure to bring something different to fans. He often plays live guitar during his set and releases, allowing a distinctive special feeling to shower down to listeners and leaving a lasting impression on those who cross his path.
