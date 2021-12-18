Santas Groove with 'PHIL WEEKS'

One of the best things about the holidays is it brings out the kid in all of us. Who doesn’t like giving and getting gifts whether for Christmas, Chanukah or Kwanza? A classic holiday show for generations has been A Charlie Brown Christmas. The show’s theme song Linus and Lucy is synonymous with the feel of the holiday season. Well, Euge Groove takes this song and infuses it with a little of Marvin Gaye’s Got To Give It Up for funky, jazzy holiday treat. Linus and Lucy will be a favorite at holiday parties whether at the office or at home. You can hear Linus and Lucy as you get your mornings started with Morris in the Morning or as you do you travel to the malls with Rivablue, hosting Midday Jazz on 91.9 WCLK.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO