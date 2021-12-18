Chicago Weather: Sunshine And Seasonable Temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We are off to yet another cold start with most of East Texas waking up in the upper 30s, so be sure to grab the jacket before you head out the door this morning. Lots of sunshine and southerly wind will help temperatures trend a bit warmer this afternoon as highs reach into the middle 60s across the area. More sunshine and quiet conditions expected for our Thursday as temperatures trend even warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. Christmas Eve is Friday and we will continue our quiet and warm weather trend, but the only difference will be the addition of some quite breezy southerly winds which could gust up to 30-35 mph at times, so secure the outdoor Christmas decorations and hold onto your hats! We will stay dry the night of Christmas Eve, and other than some scattered cloud cover, conditions will be perfect for Santa’s arrival! Christmas Day looks very nice, with morning lows a bit mild in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It seems like a weak cold front will push through East Texas later on Christmas Day but this will be a dry front as no showers are expected to form as the front rolls through. We will see a slight dip in temperatures by Sunday but most should still remain in the middle 70s in the afternoon, and very similar conditions should be expected for Monday as well. A few showers look to be possible on Tuesday, which will finally bring an end to our long dry streak.

EAST TEXAS, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO