A day after Ocean City High School was safely evacuated following a shooting threat posted on social media, officials say there are “some things we need to work on.”. “I think it’s important we learn from yesterday,” Mayor Jay Gillian said Wednesday. “It’s a good way to analyze what we did and what can be done better. As a community it’s important we work together on the safety of our children.”

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO