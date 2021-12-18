27-Year-Old Orlando Man Killed When Ejected From Truck In Pasco County Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 27-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash that happened around 3:00 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a pickup truck and car and were traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 277 in Pasco County, in the inside center lane, and inside lane respectively.

For unknown reasons, the pickup truck, driven by the Orlando man, changed lanes and collided with the right side of the car.

The impact caused both vehicles to rotate and come to a stop in the median, during which time the Orlando man was ejected from the truck and suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

