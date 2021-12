OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson submitted testimony asserting that CenturyLink is responsible for many of the technological failures that caused the widespread 911 outage in the state in December 2018. Ferguson’s testimony also asserts that CenturyLink failed to notify its call centers of the outage as required by law. The testimony includes statements from four Washingtonians impacted by the outage, including one man who still experiences lasting health problems from the delay in emergency medical treatment.

