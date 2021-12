Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. bp p.l.c. and its affiliates (“bp”) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a bp U.S. affiliate to acquire all outstanding common units of BPMP not already owned directly or indirectly by bp (the "Public Common Units"), representing 47,837,828 common units, in an all-stock transaction whereby each unitholder of the Public Common Units would receive 0.575 of an American Depositary Share of bp in exchange for each Public Common Unit owned. The agreement follows the offer made by bp in August 2021 to acquire the publicly traded units of BPMP.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO