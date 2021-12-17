Brand Ambassador

NFT predictions for 2022 by artist Mango Dogwood include mass adoption, a fairer world for creators, and more global brands entering the fray. 2020 and 2021 brought NFTs to the mainstream consciousness. With it came a large demographic of creative problem solvers. This space was previously inhabited by financially and technologically focused people in the blockchain space. There has been influx of artists, creators, builders, visionaries, innovators, and community leaders. This has rounded out the crypto ecosystem’s capacity for development and its ability to communicate the power of these technologies to the rest of the world. NFTs are clearly the next step in crypto’s redefining of the global economic model.
Comments / 0