The Open Application Group (OAGi) is Pleased to Announce the Release of the First Express Pack for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Myricom ARC-C TxO provides network intrusion protection and cyberattack prevention with a unidirectional network traffic gateway solution. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business announces the availability of the Myricom ARC-C TxO network interface adapter designed to act as a secure unidirectional network bridge. Known as a transmit only data diode it is used by OEMs, government agencies as well as by data center operators to enable one way network traffic to leave a secured domain to a non-secured domain, with no physical path back in the opposite direction. Establishing a data diode via a SmartNIC is a simple, cost-effective way for organizations to protect the network environment from intrusions as well as the passing of malicious code, such as malware or ransomware. ARIA provides this capability in a low profile, low power draw SmartNIC that can be deployed in any server or network appliance’s PCIe slot making it an attractive low-cost component to a transmit only gateway solution.

COMPUTERS ・ 21 HOURS AGO