Can “Speed Bursts” Actually Help Your Chops?

By David Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler: Yes, they can. Focusing intently on short rhythmic figures will up your picking game immensely. • Develop better right-hand technique. • Learn how frequent rests can help you prevent injury. • Understand how to isolate and improve picking weaknesses. {u'media': u'[rebelmouse-document-pdf 13222 site_id=20368559 original_filename="SpeedBursts-Dec21.pdf"]', u'file_original_url': u'https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/documents/13222/SpeedBursts-Dec21.pdf', u'type': u'pdf',...

