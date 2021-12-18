Can “Speed Bursts” Actually Help Your Chops?

Brian May has been documenting his recovery process on social media after confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19. Breaking the news of his contraction on Instagram, the electric guitar legend wrote, “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely no sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m okay. And I will tell the tale.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO