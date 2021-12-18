Can “Speed Bursts” Actually Help Your Chops?
Spoiler: Yes, they can. Focusing intently on short rhythmic figures will up your picking game immensely. • Develop better right-hand technique. • Learn how frequent rests can help you prevent injury. • Understand how to isolate and improve picking weaknesses.
