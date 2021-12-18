ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Details on Jan 6 and COVID Spiking Again

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the House of Representatives voted to hold former President Trump’s Chief...

fox5atlanta.com

Kemp, Carr file fourth lawsuit against Biden administration over COVID-related mandates as new cases spike

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr said they have filed a lawsuit to challenge the Biden administration's Head Start vaccine and masking mandate. This as the Georgia Department of Public Health releases data showing the second day of a spike in new cases that some experts believe could be the start of the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the state.
Washington Times

States, cities impose new COVID-19 rules amid winter spike

Philadelphia said it will require proof of vaccination at eateries; Minnesota hospitals ran full-page ads saying they are “heartbroken” and “overwhelmed” as a winter coronavirus spike takes hold and sparks new restrictions that fall short of lockdown. City officials in Philadelphia said the vaccine rule will...
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
Esquire

There Will Be No Law or Substance Behind Jim Jordan's Defense, But It Will Be a Show

Santa Bennie Thompson brings us a special holiday showing of that heartwarming classic…. In a letter sent to Jordan early Wednesday, select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
Fox News

GOP Sen. John Thune seriously considering retirement: report

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is reportedly considering not seeking another term in Congress, despite being the second-highest ranking member in the Senate GOP. Thune, who ranks just below Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is telling people in his home state that 2022 might be his final year in Congress, according to The New York Times.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

