Organic cotton is increasingly becoming a common ingredient in denim production, and mills are taking proactive steps to ensure there’s enough to go around. Pakistani vertically integrated denim manufacturer Soorty recently signed on as a contributor to the Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA), a multi-stakeholder organization fully dedicated to bringing supply security and measurable social and environmental impact to organic cotton farming through seed and innovation programs. As a contributor, Soorty will provide support and investment to drive OCA’s farming programs dedicated to improving the livelihoods of organic cotton farmers and farmers that are transitioning to organic agriculture. It’s a mission that the...

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO