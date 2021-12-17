ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 women dead at hands of serial killer dubbed ‘Shopping Cart Killer,’ Virginia cops say

By Hayley Fowler
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alleged serial killer is accused of murdering at least four women — three of whom he met on dating apps — whose bodies he transported using shopping carts in Virginia and Washington, D.C. Law enforcement has dubbed him the “Shopping Cart Killer.”. “We have a...

www.newsobserver.com

