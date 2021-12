PADC invites K-12 students to contribute art and writing to be showcased at the annual MLK Celebration on Jan. 17, 2022 and to be published in PADC’s new journal. Works should be centered on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s concept of “the beloved community” — a community that is inclusive, caring, and equitable, without hate or racism. What does building a beloved community mean to you? How can we create an inclusive and beloved community in Piedmont?

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO