Meet F1 ace Max Verstappen’s stunning girlfriend Kelly Piquet – The 33-year-old Brazilian is the epitome of beauty with brains, she is an influencer, has worked with Vogue and is the daughter of a F1 legend.

Lewis Hamilton will have “even more desire” to win a record eighth Formula 1 title next season, says chief Stefano Domenicali.The British driver just missed out on the record this season after he was pipped to the title in the final race of the campaign. Hamilton was leading the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but was overtaken by Max Verstappen in the last lap to lose out.The circumstances around the defeat makes Domenicali believe Hamilton will be back with a vengeance.“Lewis Hamilton? I’m sure he will recharge his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO