Man Utd boss Rangnick happy for Lingard to be sold

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO