(Winnipeg, Manitoba) — Paul Stastny scored twice in the third period to beat his former team as the Jets doubled up the Blues 4-2 in Winnipeg. Stastny also assisted on Nikolaj Ehlers’ second period goal, while Mark Scheifele had the other tally for the Jets, who snapped a three-game skid. Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola scored for St. Louis, which saw its seven-game point streak come to an end. Jordan Binnington was lit up for all four goals on 34 shots in defeat.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO