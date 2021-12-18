ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comets roll to win over Staunton

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanden Moss leads the Comets with 21pts, Jack Schaufelberger with 18,...

Cloudland rolls to wins over Twin Springs

The Cloudland basketball programs picked up wins over Twin Springs (Va.) in non-conference action. The ‘Landers held on for a thrilling 52-50 win over the Titans, while the Lady Landers rolled to a 59-18 win. The boys game was a thriller. After a quarter of play, Cloudland held a...
No. 9 Iowa State rolls to 79-48 win over Chicago State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Tristan Enaruna added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled to a 79-48 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (12-0) came into the game limiting opponents to 56.8 points per...
St. Elmo-Brownstown Wraps Up First Half of Schedule With Home Win

St. Elmo-Brownstown boys basketball wrapped up the first half of their schedule with a win at home Tuesday night over Central A&M, 52-43. SEB took a 15-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed that lead out to 27-20 by halftime. A&M would outscore SEB by a slim margin, 9-8 in the third quarter to cut the SEB lead to 35-29 to begin the 4th where the Eagles would use a 17-14 run in the quarter to close out the 52-43 win. SEB is now 9-4 on the season and will be off for two weeks before starting the second half of their season on January 4 at Oblong taking on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville.
High School Girls Basketball: Wallkill rolls to win over Cornwall

WALLKILL, N.Y. — Wallkill High rolled to a 78-32 non-league girls basketball victory over Cornwall on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the first round of the Panthers’ own tournament. Emma Spindler connected for 22 points, Zoe Mesuch had 14 and Alexis Mesuch and Jordyn Detz each had nine to...
Wildcats roll over Birmingham

Astro Lanes in Madison Heights was host to the match between the Oxford Wildcats and the Birmingham United bowling teams. The boys varsity and junior varsity teams faced off on Thursday night and both rolled to victories. The varsity team continued to struggle in baker games and fell behind 8...
Chapman Lady Irish Win in 2 OTs over Abilene; Cowboys Roll over their Rival

Chapman Lady Irish 44 Abilene Cowgirls 40 (2 OT) Chapman – The Chapman Lady Irish scored the first 5 points of the second overtime and Abilene was never able to recover Tuesday night. Chapman was led by Senior, Shannon Anderson, she scored 5 of her team’s 7 points in the second overtime. Anderson led her team with 16 points and scored 11 of those points in the 4th quarter and the two overtimes. Anderson was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Chapman.
Fighting Illini ready for Braggin’ Rights Game tonight

The Illinois Fighting Illini look to end a 3 game losing streak in the Braggin’ Rights game tonight as they face the Missouri Tigers at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Illini Coach Brad Underwood talks about what the Braggin’ Rights game means to him. And, Coach Underwood talks...
Greenville-based Archers Bring Home Championships from Breese

Breese, IL – The Greenville-based Illinois Archers basketball teams engaged in a thrilling conclusion to the Clinton County Youth League, finding success during tournament action. The third grade boys’ team prevailed in the consolation bracket while the fourth-grade Archers emerged as tournament champions. Saturday’s action started with the...
