Comets roll to win over Staunton

St. Elmo-Brownstown boys basketball wrapped up the first half of their schedule with a win at home Tuesday night over Central A&M, 52-43. SEB took a 15-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed that lead out to 27-20 by halftime. A&M would outscore SEB by a slim margin, 9-8 in the third quarter to cut the SEB lead to 35-29 to begin the 4th where the Eagles would use a 17-14 run in the quarter to close out the 52-43 win. SEB is now 9-4 on the season and will be off for two weeks before starting the second half of their season on January 4 at Oblong taking on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 21 HOURS AGO