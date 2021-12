We already compared the Redmi Note 11T to two other phones in the same price segment, but we think it is still not enough. We promise this is the last comparison, but we had to compare the Redmi Note 11T 5G with the best device from Realme sold with a similar price: the Realme 8s 5G. The differences between these two phones are just marginal, that is why a lot of people will be confused and unsure about which one to choose. This comparison between their specifications will hopefully shed some light on this and help you understand which phone offers the highest value for money.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO