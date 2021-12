Omicron – the new COVID-19 variant – is now on the march. While southern Africa appears to be its epicenter, countries across the world, including Britain, Canada, Australia, Israel and many others, now report cases of the new variant. Dr. Anthony Fauci calls it “inevitable” that it will come to or is already in the U.S. We know the variant is very contagious, but still unknown is how severe it is, or how resistant to vaccines it will be.

