Ever wonder how a song would sound like when it’s played live and it never was? Well, Van Halen almost sang all of their songs from their groundbreaking 1978 self-titled debut all the way up to their twelfth and final studio album A Different Kind of Truth. But there are few songs that the band didn’t play live at least once. Here is the list according to Setlist.fm:

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO