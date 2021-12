SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting local cannabis distributors. The thieves are breaking into warehouses in the early morning hours and taking off with up to $100,000 worth of marijuana. A bent and busted iron fence was just some of the damage left behind by a crew of cannabis crooks. “They cut gates, they drove vehicles through walls, they pulled out all the stops to get in,” said Brandy Moulton, CEO of Sovereign. Sacramento police say there’s been more than 50 marijuana business break-ins since August, including at least six in just the last week. “We unfortunately have seen...

