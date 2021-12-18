Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.

