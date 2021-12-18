ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Y-105FM

Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night. Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.
PLAINVIEW, MN
Y-105FM

Duluth Just Posted the Most Bizarre Volunteer Job

I'm pretty sure every part of Minnesota (or Minne-snow-ta) has seen snow by now this winter. The northern part of the state has already gotten quite a bit this season and because of that Duluth, Minnesota is looking for volunteers for a bizarre-sounding job. Duluth is looking for volunteer snow...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squall#Extreme Weather
Y-105FM

77,000+ Ceiling Fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Stewartville Hoping For the Return of Electricity Friday Afternoon

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - While most of the significant power outages caused by Wednesday night's storms in southeastern Minnesota have been resolved, more than a thousand homes and businesses are still without power this morning. At last report, just over 1200 customers of People's Energy Cooperative in and around...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Y-105FM

Iowa Man Seriously Injured In Crash In Rural Fillmore County

Mabel, MN (KROC AM News) - An Iowa man was seriously injured in a traffic crash in rural Fillmore County Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the crash happened on Highway 44 near Mabel around 7:30 pm. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Thomas Monson of West Union, IA was...
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Y-105FM

Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Y-105FM

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Minnesota

The year is coming to a close, and that means it is time to review what life was like in the 'Land of Lakes' in 2021. Though some towns are rather affordable in Minnesota, some cities are pricey. Homesnacks.net conducted a study to evaluate the affordability of Minnesota cities. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy