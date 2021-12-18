ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Letter to the editor: Abortion

Times News
 4 days ago

It is the killing of a new human being, the taking of a life, isn’t that called murder?. That is the killing of a new human being, a baby, that which began as a result of the CHOICE of two human beings, to have a sexual relationship, which,...

www.tnonline.com

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TIME

How to Tell Your Family That You Are An Atheist

In a society that largely takes the existence of God for granted, it can be difficult for non-believers to express themselves to friends and family. But there are some methods that can make it easier for atheists to broach this controversial subject.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Page Six

Kenneth Copeland, wealthiest US pastor, lives on $7M tax-free estate

Considered the wealthiest pastor in America — with an alleged estimated net worth of $760 million — televangelist Kenneth Copeland is in hot water after an extensive investigation by the Houston Chronicle revealed how he has been living in a tax-free mega-mansion worth $7 million and paid for by Texas taxpayers for years.
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

