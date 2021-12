The holiday season is synonymous with many things, including food. Family gatherings and holiday office parties wouldn’t be the same without great food. Food plays such a significant role during the holiday season that many people are worried about overindulging. Some celebrants can afford to overindulge, while others must resist temptation. Diabetics fall into the latter category, as the festive mood of the season does not mean people with diabetes can throw dietary caution to the wind. With the holiday season upon us, diabetics can heed the following tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help them stay on a healthy track:

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO