ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Indonesia raises volcano warning to second-highest level

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040AuD_0dQRMriY00
Indonesian villagers stand with Mount Semeru in the background on Saturday. Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying it could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month that killed dozens of people and left thousands homeless in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Hendra Permana/AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud.

Indonesia's geological agency said Saturday it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 12,060-foot mountain.

About 282 million cubic feet of sand from the volcano's crater clogged the Besuk Kobokan River, which is in the path of the lava flow, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said.

"As a result, if there is another eruption, it would block the flow path and create new lava flows spreading to the surrounding area," Tasrif said, adding that the government had set up a new danger map and urged people to obey it. It raised the alert level to the second-highest.

The head of Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Andiani, said villagers living on Semeru's fertile slopes are advised to stay 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the crater's mouth. She also stopped tourism and mining activities along the Besuk Kobokan watershed.

The search and rescue operations ended on Friday with 36 people still unaccounted for. More than 100 people were injured, 22 of them with serious burns. More than 5,200 houses and buildings were damaged, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

After visiting the area last week, President Joko Widodo pledged to rebuild infrastructure, including the main bridge connecting the worst-hit town of Lumajang to other cities, and move about 2,970 houses out of the danger zone.

Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted many times in the last 200 years. Still, as on many of the 129 volcanoes monitored in Indonesia, tens of thousands of people live on its fertile slopes. It last erupted in January, with no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Fox News

7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island on Tuesday, and the country's meteorological agency warned that tsunami waves are possible. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Philippines' feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

MANILA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The feared death toll from a typhoon that battered the Philippines has risen to 31, officials said on Saturday, nearly triple the previous day's number as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored. Four people have been confirmed dead after being hit...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon

At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.  That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Avalanche#Indonesian
abc17news.com

Heavy rain triggered Indonesia’s volcano eruption. This could happen more

Indonesians are used to dealing with natural disasters. Their country sits on the Ring of Fire, a band around the Pacific Ocean that sets off frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. But Mount Semeru’s eruption on the island of Java Saturday was different. Days of heavy rain had gradually eroded...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Indonesia fears new eruption from Mount Semeru volcano

Authorities have turned up the alert level for Java’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, warning it could erupt again just weeks after an earlier blow-up left 48 people dead and dozens missing. Indonesia’s geological agency said Saturday it spotted increasing activity that could trigger another avalanche of lava and searing...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Malaysia floods death toll rises to 27

The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years rose to 27 on Wednesday, as a clean-up operation gathered pace and residents assessed the damage unleashed by the disaster. The death toll rose to 27 -- 20 in Selangor and seven in the eastern state of Pahang, according to state news agency Bernama.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Indonesia’s Mt Semeru volcano erupts again as authorities warn people to stay away

Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, erupted on Sunday for the second time in two days, spewing a two-km-high ash column and prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.Mount Semeru had erupted twice on Thursday, resulting in lava flow that left people fleeing. Earlier this month, a volcanic eruption by the same mountain killed at least 48 people and displaced thousands while several were missing.Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) warned residents on Sunday not to conduct any activities within a five km radius of the eruption...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
atlanticcitynews.net

Rescuers scramble to find survivors after Indonesia volcano erupts

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Rescue personnel in Indonesia are facing the arduous task of looking for survivors in villages blanketed by searing ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru on the island of Java on December 4. Emergency staff pegged the death count in the eruption to have reached 14, while several...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Indonesia to raise tobacco excise by 12% on average in 2022

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will raise excise tax rate for tobacco products by an average 12% next year, with a higher increase for machine-rolled cigarettes than hand rolled cigarettes, which will see a maximum 4.5% hike, its finance minister said. Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the decision took into account the...
ECONOMY
AFP

14 dead, 70,000 displaced in Malaysian floods

The Malaysian military used boats Tuesday to distribute food to desperate people trapped in their homes after massive floods, as the death toll rose to 14 with over 70,000 displaced. Some parts of state capital Shah Alam were still under water Tuesday, and military personnel in boats distributed food to people stuck in their homes and government shelters.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Scoop: Blinken raised Israel normalization with Indonesia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the possibility of Indonesia normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel in meetings with officials in Jakarta last week, Israeli officials say. The Israeli officials stressed that no such step is imminent. Why it matters: Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Desperation grows in the Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai

Authorities in the Philippine islands raked by Super Typhoon Rai late last week warn that residents are growing increasingly desperate without food and water, and urge that declarations of "calamity" be ordered in the worst hit areas. In a televised briefing Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte signed a declaration putting...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Sudden phreatic eruption at Pinatubo volcano, Philippines

A sudden phreatic eruption took place at Pinatubo volcano, Philippines between 04:09 and 04:13 UTC (12:09 - 12:13 PHT) on November 30, 2021. The Tokyo VAAC reported a possible eruption at the volcano with ash observed rising up to 13.4 km (44 000 feet) above sea level at 05:30 UTC.
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy