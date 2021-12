Well, the Week 15 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team is finally scheduled to be played tonight. While there’s no question the Eagles got screwed by the postponement, it’s up to them to make the most of it. They should still be able to beat Washington, who is still currently missing a lot of players on the COVID list. It’s possible — likely, even — that the Football Team will activate some more players ahead of the 4:00 PM deadline. We’ll all be closely watching to see if Taylor Heinicke and/or Kyle Allen return to the roster or if it’ll be Garrett Gilbert starting at quarterback.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO